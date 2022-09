VADALIA, La. (KTVE/KARD) — It was Thursday Night Football at Vadalia High School, watch a recap of Vadalia football hosting the Buckeye Panthers for a week four match-up.

Vadalia defeated Buckeye 32 to 12 after a low-scoring first half, Buckeye’s held Vadalia at just 12 points.

Vadalia moves 4-0 on the season, up next the Vikings returns for home-field advantage as they welcome Ferriday for a district match-up.

The next game is Friday, Sept 30th. kick-off at 7:00 p.m.