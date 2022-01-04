Vidalia distributed over 100 free at-home COVID-19 test kits

VIDALIA, La. (KTVE/KARD) – The Concordia Parish Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness teamed up with the Vidalia Fire Department to distribute free at-home COVID-19 test kits today.

The initiative to distribute the Binax COVID-19 home test started early morning but they were gone within the first twenty minutes.

“It did demonstrate the desire and the need for testing within our parish.” Says director of Concordia Parish OHSEP, Timothy Vanier.

About one-hundred and twenty kits were available for curbside pick-up at the Vidalia Municipal Complex. Residents will be able to use it in their homes and receive digital results in just fifteen minutes.

“I think it’s great for them to be giving them out because everybody wants to be tested.” Says a local resident, Pam Eames.

“If anybody can get the test they could do it at home so it will be available to them to do it at home.” Said another local resident, Renard Chatman.

Vanier says anyone in need of a home-test kit is welcome.

“We don’t ask for your residency. We don’t ask your age. We don’t ask if you show signs or symptoms.” Says Vanier.

“We give out one test kit per vehicle. One box will test two people.” He added.

The initiative brought a high volume of residents including the elderly. But one-hundred and twenty kits were not enough.

“We would like to have more than that. We would like to give out all that we could. We are limited on the amount that we get. They are rationed by the Louisiana Department of Home Health based on the population that we have in the parish.” Says Vanier.

Those who weren’t able to get a kit, won’t have to wait that long. Officer Vanier says they’ll be getting more boxes to distribute sometime next week.