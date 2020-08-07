Victim speaks out after footage of excessive force arrest is released

MONROE, LA (8/6/20)– On April 21st Timothy Williams says officers beat him while he was handcuffed. Since then, his attorneys and the community have been asking for transparency during the investigation, allowing the public to see the body cam footage.

“Justice for Timothy, justice for Timothy, we want justice. “

That’s the sound of the community’s reaction to the bodycam footage being released by the Monroe Police Department involving Timothy Williams and MPD officers.

“Well, obviously it was very very disturbing what we saw. If you look closely, you’ll see the kick in the face and other parts of the beating,” said Donecia Banks-Miley, Lead Counsel

In a statement from The City of Monroe, they say, “Transparency regarding the treatment of Mr. Williams has been our over-arching goal since this administration became aware of his encounter with two patrol officers of the Monroe police department. We will keep our process as transparent to the public as possible within the limits of an ongoing criminal and internal affairs investigation.”

While bodycam footage has been released, Timothy’s attorneys say they need more video and pictures of Timothy’s face after the incident happened.

“We’ve only seen a portion of one body cam. We want to clarify that for everyone else. That we only saw a portion of one and then there are at least three to four other bodycams that we are requesting to be released at this time,” said Banks-Miley.

In the video, Williams is seen dropping to the ground and being handcuffed. Later on in the video, another officer kicks Williams in the face. From then on, the video shows the officer with the bodycam on walks away…while Williams is left screaming in the background.

“If you aren’t racist, but then you do things like that, it makes us think you’re racist,” said one protester.

Timothy Williams

With the bodycam footage being released today, Timothy says he is thankful for those who have stood by him from the beginning and believed his story.

“When no one else believed in me, they believed in me. My pastor believed in me when no one else believed in me. This could be anyone else, I could be dead right now. Through the grace of God I’m here,” said Timothy Williams, victim.

Timothy’s counsel says this is just the beginning and they will see it to the end. And it won’t end until police reform is put into place.

“We need a consistent complaint system that needs to be put in place so that people that are afraid to come forward are not afraid to go to the people that work with the same person that may have used the excessive force against them,” said Kristen B. Pleasant, co-counsel.

In The City of Monroe’s press release, they write: “Going forward we plan to release additional information regarding how the complaint was handled providing it does not jeopardize any ongoing investigation.”

Timothy’s lead council, Donecia Banks-Miley, says officer Desadier’s arraignment will be held on August 25th at 9 am at the parish courthouse. She encourages the community to come out and show support for Timothy.