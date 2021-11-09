Victim identified in 2nd Grambling shooting during homecoming week

GRAMBLING, La. (KTVE/KARD)— Homecoming week 2021 for Grambling State University turned into a nightmare and certainly one that will never be forgotten. During the university’s celebration, two shootings occurred that took the life of two people and injuring several others. Louisiana State Police Troop F spokesman Master Trooper Michael Reichardt says Marcus Snyder died after he was fatally shot on GSU campus on October 17.

There are still no suspects in this case. However, authorities are still searching for Jatavious “Rabbit” Carroll, 18 of Delhi who has been identified as the suspect in the shooting that happened at GSU on October 13. n Police are asking anyone with information as it pertains to either shooting to contact Troop F at 318-345-0000 or call your local law enforcement agency.