VICKSBURG, Miss. (KTVE/KARD) — On Saturday, April 30, 2022, the Vicksburg Police Department and Drug Enforcement Administration will host a National Prescription Drug Take Back Day event. The event will take place on 3341 Halls Ferry Road at the Walgreens Pharmacy parking lot from 10 AM to 2 PM.

The Vicksburg Police Department will accept narcotics, over-the-counter medication, prescription medication, and vitamins. They will not accept syringes, inhalers, liquid medications, and/or ointments/lotions.