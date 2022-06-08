WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) – In an emergency, time is crucial. The Vial of L.I.F.E kit enables Emergency Responders to quickly locate helpful information regarding your medical history.

The vial comes complete and ready to use with instructions located inside the medication vial. Glenda Jones is a local resident who says it’s important to keep emergency contacts on us at all times.

“I think it is a good idea that we might need something on us that has our emergency contacts.”

The Vial of L.I.F.E documents can be your voice in the event that you are unresponsive. West Monroe Fire Chief, Charlie Simmons, says the program allows first responders to treat citizens properly.

“In a medical situation where you’re just sick or maybe someone has passed out, having that accurate information is paramount to us. We are doing our job the best we can do.”

Another local says this vial kit could be helpful for anyone with a medical history.

“I see it as using this and being helpful to each and everyone,” said Betty Lee.

This program is for anyone with special health problems, or for whom English is a second language, and senior citizens, especially those who live alone.

Teresa Warren is a local resident who helps her husband to keep up with his medical treatments. She says using this Vial of L.I.F.E kit is essential for anyone with a medical condition.

“I think everybody should have somebody that knows what kind of medications they’re on, and what to do.”

“I wish everybody would do it so you’ll have your information in handy,” added her husband, Brad Warren.

The Vial of L.I.F.E program is an easily located source of information used by First Responders when they arrive at your home and find you unable to answer questions regarding your medical history.

The package includes a patient’s information form previously filled out and placed inside the refrigerator door and a magnet placed on the outside of the refrigerator and a sticker placed on your door in order first responders can identify you as a participant in the “Vial of L.I.F.E Program.

“People don’t realize how important it is to have accurate information,” added Chief Simmons.

The Vial of L.I.F.E kit is free and can be picked up from the West Monroe Fire Department at 4341 Cypress Street, City Hall, and the West Monroe Senior Center.

For more information, contact the West Monroe Fire Department at (318) 397-0758