VFW Hall’s Huey helicopter to be restored by Chennault Museum

(6/25/19) An iconic wartime helicopter in Ouachita Parish is taking flight once again, but not quite how you would expect.

The Veterans of Foreign Wars’ Bell UH-1 Iroquois helicopter previously flew in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War, but in recent years the “Huey” has called the VFW Hall in Monroe home.

Years of exposure to the sun and forces of nature have weathered it down, but now the Chennault Aviation and Military Museum is stepping in to help by restoring it to its former glory.

VFW Post 1809 Quartermaster Stepheni Leguin said, “It’s a little difficult to see it go but we know it’s going to have a better home right now. It needs to be restored. It needs to have it’s dignity put back. Right now we are doing no service to it by letting it rot in the sun.”

“We are so pleased with the opportunity to be able to work and restore this aircraft to as close as possible to its original condition,” said Board Chairman Judge Elvis Stout with the Chennault Aviation and Military Museum.

Some of the repairs include replacing the interior seats and putting on a fresh coast of paint.

Chairman Stout says he hopes to have the fully-restored helicopter on display at the museum later this year.