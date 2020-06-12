Veterans walking across United States finish journey this weekend; walked through Northeast Louisiana in December

MONROE, La (06/12/20) — Last winter, two military veterans walked through Northeast Louisiana in hopes to bring awareness to veteran PTSD, addiction, and more that leads to a high number of veteran suicides.

“After Louisiana, we treked through Texas…all of it…the country of Texas haha. And we made it to New Mexico, near Lord’s Bird New Meixco, just East,” said John Ring, Veteran Walking.

But as COVID-19 began to spread, it put the walk on pause.

“We decided it was best to take a break. We took a 53-day break in East Texas. You know we didn’t wanna be a nuisance to first responders and obviously not knowing what was gonna happen and how the country was going to respond,” said Ring.

And while Ring started the walk alone in Georgia before Matthews joined in Mississippi, they’re heading to the final stop with two more veterans and friends.

“Well Jason Hanner, he joined up with us in East Texas. Eli joined up with us in Tuscon and he and Jimmy used to serve together in the 3rd infantry division,” said Ring.

2,462 miles raising awareness for veterans.

“We just learned that veterans are still having issues. It seemed like it would never end. We wish it would end, but they’re still struggling in some way shape or form,” said Jimmy Matthews, Veteran Walking.

“I think if we viewed this as we kind of viewed COVID-19. The proper resources could potentially be put in place to cure the issue at hand,” said Jason Hanner, Veteran Walking.

And eight months later, the walk comes to an end June 14th.

“We’ll be stepping off at 10am and walking to Santa Monica. Right now the pier is closed, but with the help of Senator Shannon Grove, she’s gonna have the pier open for us so we can finish the mission,” said Ring.

Ring says when the walk is over he has plans to write a book about the journey. He also has another walk planned March 25, 2022, in Normandy, France to Berlin, Germany to raise awareness for World War one and two veterans.