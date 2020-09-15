Veterans of Foreign Wars to hold cardiovascular health screening event Wednesday

MONROE, LA (KTVE/KARD) Affordable heart and artery screening will soon be available to residents of the ArkLaMiss.

The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 1809 in Monroe is teaming up with Life Line Screening to provide certified, on-site tests for early stage cardiovascular issues. Results come in around 3 weeks after tests are done.

It will be open to all of the public and covers multiple different tests at a fraction of the typical costs.

“It’s targeting stroke prevention and cardiovascular disease identification for early stages. Normally these tests will be about $900 all together. It’s a good opportunity to take advantage of it, it’s $139 for all 5 tests” Post 1809 Commander Chris LeGuin said.

They will be screening for 5 different things:

Carotid Artery Screening

Heart Rhythm Screening

Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm Screening

Peripheral Arterial Disease Screening

Osteoporosis Risk Assessment

The event is being held at their post Wednesday, September 16th from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. All you will need to do is show up and register. You can call them toll free at 844-537-8319 or register online at www.lifelinescreening.com/community-circle.