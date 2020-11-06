Veteran’s Day events canceled due to pandemic; Here are a few ways to still support local veterans

MONROE, LA (KTVE/KARD)– While community events are a distant memory due to the pandemic, VFW Post-1809 in Monroe says our local veterans will not be forgotten this year on November 11th.

Even if all the Veteran’s day events are canceled for safety reasons, officials say there is plenty of ways to show your support for local heroes.

“The events for Veteran’s Day are kind of limited this year, due to the COVID pandemic. We are not really going to have scheduled events. We are going to help veterans as the needs arise like we always do,” said Christopher LeGuin, Post Commander, VFW Post 1809.

While we usually celebrate these heroes with parades and ceremonies, this year’s celebration may actually be a little more personal. The best way to show your support to a local hero is by donating items like t-shirts, personal items, and hygiene products to the veteran’s home or a local VFW post.

“Maybe also put a card in there with your donation, thanking a veteran for their service. They can be passed out, not just at a veterans’ home, but also for other assisted living facilities or nursing homes that might have veterans in them also,” said Stepheni LeGuin, quartermaster for VFW post-1809.

Officials say the veterans who served this country and put their lives on the line for our freedom need to be remembered this year, even if the circumstances have been challenging. The pandemic has left many veterans alone on a day they should be celebrated.

“To know that they are not forgotten through this pandemic. We can’t go visit them but we can let them know we are still here and still thinking about them. Psychologically that is a great benefit for them,” said Christopher LeGuin.

Monroe officials say you can drop off items and letters at post-1809 inside the mailbox or call the number (318-345-4185) to find a time they can pick the items up. You can also drop items off at the Northeast Louisiana Veterans’ Home. The Northeast Louisiana Veterans’ home in Monroe is having a drive-by parade for the veterans that live there. If you would like to participate, the parade will be on Tuesday, November 10, 2020, starting at 2:00 PM.