Veterans Day celebrations begin; Hear from one local Veteran-owned business

WEST MONROE, La (KTVE/KARD ) — The community came out to celebrate our local veterans Tuesday night, and earlier today KTVE/KARD spoke to a local veteran-owned business who says they’re proud to have served our country in the military for years before opening a business right here in West Monroe.

“Especially in the infantry or combat arms, you learn a lot about yourself. You learn that you are physically and mentally tougher than what you really think,” said Curtis Sims, Owner of 2 Warriors Meadery.

“You learn how to work as a team and we are a team. We’re partners in this and we have to do things as a team and talk together and build this business as a team. There are multiple hats we have to wear,” said Cameron Myers, Owner of 2 Warriors Meadery.

The two army veterans say a lot of what they learned in the military, overlaps with what they do at their business Two Warriors Meadery.

One of the things that’s very intricate in the military is you do what’s required, you do what’s needed. Around here I do everything from basic carpentry and plumbing type work to the taxes to– I’m the brewmaster,” said Sims.

The duo says they have a special reason to celebrate veterans day this year, “Veterans daty is the celebration of our one year anniversary and we are doing a fundraiser for our charity at two dudes brew and que,” said Sims.

The event tomorrow with Two Warriors Meadery includes food, a Viking contest, and more. For more information and tickets to the event, click here.

