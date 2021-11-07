Veterans and family attended the 4th Annual Delta Veterans Expo and Celebration

WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) – The resources affair provided over twenty different services from different non-profits such as health organizations, education and free information for our service men and women in our community in order to celebrate our veterans and show them the support they deserve.

“We’re trying to gather as many programs and groups that have resources and items available for veterans to come together.” Says founder & president of Delta Veterans, Anthony Corkern.

“We set up an information group so veterans and their families can come. Next year will be the 5th one, so you know, that’s our goal. Each year we host this event and hope it just grows.” Says Corkern.