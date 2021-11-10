Veteran talks about enlisting in WWII at age fourteen

COLUMBIA, La. (KTVE/KARD)– During World War II over 200,000 men and women from Louisiana served in the armed forces. One of them being Clarence “Bud” Tucker who at fourteen enlisted in World War II.

Mr. Tucker says at that time the enlisting requirements were minimal due to the fact that they needed “warm bodies.” All one had to do was pass a physical exam and they were sent to bootcamp, however during some of the exams a dentist suspected Mr. Tucker to not be of age.

Due to determination he was able to complete four years in the service, and then continued to work as a firefighter until retirement. He spends his golden days still very active by hunting and playing dominos.