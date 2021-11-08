Veteran surprised with mortgage-free home in West Monroe

WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) – With tears of joy, Kevin and Jennifer Lindenweig were welcomed to the Twin Cities with a brand new mortgage-free home where various agencies and volunteers came together to provide a new home to a former veteran.

“Blessed, very blessed.” Says new home owner, Kevin Lindenweig.

“It’s overwhelming. It’s so beautiful.” Says Kevin’s wife, Jennifer Lindenweig.

The new home owners say they didn’t know what to expect. They say they were speechless to see the community working together to bring their dream home.

“To have so many people come out and support us for this and do all this work, it’s absolutely amazing.” Says Mrs. Lindenweig.

“I didn’t know what to expect, we haven’t seen anything, any part of the home.

we’ve only seen a brief picture outside and that was it.” Says Mr. Lindenweig.

The mortgage free home is part of the ’11 Homes in 11 Weeks Program’ by ‘Building Homes for Heroes’ and donated by a local bank.

Director of development, James Rogers, who is a veteran himself, says this project means a lot to him. .

“Our founder volunteered at Ground Zero for a couple of weeks, and he decided to help veterans coming out of that. So this is the kind of work I can really get behind.” Says Rogers.

“And it’s truly a significant and meaningful event for the family. So it’s a special moment to be able to be part of this.” Says Rogers.

And for the new West Monroe residents, they say they can’t wait to celebrate the holidays with their family at their new home.

“I can’t wait to share it with our kids and grandkids.” Says Mrs. Lindenweig.

“They’ll be here soon. they will come see us.” Says Mr. Lindenweig.

They say they’re very excited to start decorating the house for the holidays, but they say they may wait a little longer, and get settled in first.