Vernon Parish School District conducts student training for new program at three area schools

Leesville, La. (11/27/19)— The Vernon Parish School District (VPSD) conducted both Student to Student (S2S) and Junior Student to Student (JS2S) training throughout the week of November 18-22 at Leesville Junior High School.

Established in 2004, S2S is a student-led program created by the Military Education Coalition (MCEC) and funded through DoDEA Project Level and Project Advance grants.

The two main goals of the program are to create a welcoming school culture for all students and establish a supportive community for all military connected students, allowing them to adjust to the constant moving to new schools more efficiently.

The high schools at Simpson, Hicks, and Anacoco attended as part of a two day training program to educate their newly created S2S mentor groups and advisors.

This training included creating mission statements, goals, and developing a plan of action on how to welcome new students at their schools. While the advisors are available to guide the process, students are given the tools to be able to lead and develop the program themselves.

The training provided students with the groundwork to act as mentors to incoming students and ensure a smooth transition into the school system.

As there is no formal interview or recommendation process, all students are welcome to volunteer, allowing schools to develop a diverse community of S2S mentors.

In addition to including both local and military students, the trainers also indicate the importance of including students with different personalities in the program, making it easier to pair S2S mentors with new students.

