Verizon providing unlimited calling, texting until Sept. 5 due to Ida for some customers

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Verizon announced on Monday that the company will provide unlimited calling, texting and data to its customers in Louisiana and Mississippi through September 5 due to Ida. The storm made landfall as a Category 4 hurricane on Sunday, August 29 in Louisiana.

Louisiana Parishes:

  • Ascension
  • Assumption
  • East Baton Rouge
  • East Feliciana
  • Iberville
  • Jefferson
  • Lafourche
  • Livingston
  • Orleans
  • Plaquemines
  • Pointe Coupee
  • Saint Bernard
  • Saint Charles
  • Saint James
  • Saint Tammany
  • St Helena
  • St John the Baptist
  • Tangipahoa
  • Terrebonne
  • Washington
  • West Baton Rouge
  • West Feliciana

Mississippi Counties:

  • Pearl River
  • Pike

Verizon is also working to help those impacted by Ida. If customers would like to donate, text FOOD to 80100 to make a one-time $10 donation to the World Central Kitchen. Text GIVE to 5200 to make a one-time $10 donation to the Salvation Army National Corporation.

