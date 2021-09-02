Verizon expands and extends relief offer in Louisiana and Mississippi

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Along with bringing free charging and communication centers to Louisiana, Verizon is extending some services to those affected by Hurricane Ida.
According to wireless network operator., “With commercial power still out in many parts of Southeastern Louisiana, Verizon is extending and expanding its relief offer and providing unlimited calling, texting and data to its consumer and small business customers.”
Verizon defines a small business customer as someone that has 50 lines or less.
The relief offer now runs through September 10 in the following parishes and counties:
- Ascension
- Assumption
- East Baton Rouge
- East Feliciana
- Iberville
- Jefferson
- Lafourche
- Livingston
- Orleans
- Plaquemines
- Pointe Coupee
- Saint Bernard
- Saint Charles
- Saint James
- Saint Tammany
- St. Helena
- St. John the Baptist
- Tangipahoa
- Terrebonne
- Washington
- West Baton Rouge
- West Feliciana
- Pearl River and Pike in Mississippi
As long as your billing zip code is in one of the listed areas above, you are good to go.
If you have any questions about Verizon’s response to Hurricane Ida, visit Verizon Emergency Resource Center.