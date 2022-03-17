MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) – Former Monroe Interim Police Chief Reggie Brown’s motion has been modified from termination to suspension without pay for 90 days.

Brown was terminated from Monroe PD accused of delaying a criminal investigation into a police brutality incident involving Timothy Williams.

He’s accused of doing that in order to protect his interest in becoming the permanent chief.

An appeal hearing was later started and Brown later officially filed a civil service lawsuit over his termination.

On March 17 his attorney says they feel happy the board decided to reinstate Brown to his position.

“We respect the decision the board has made, and right now we kinda feel elated as to Corporal Brown being reinstated to his position and we’re just thanking God for the victory.” Says Brown’s attorney, Carole Powell-Lexing.

Powell went on to say she will discuss with her client to determine which way they will proceed after those 90 days are up.