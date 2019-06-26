Vaping company Juul pushes to raise minimum purchasing age for tobacco products

(6/26/190 BATON ROUGE, La. — A popular vaping company is going to great lengths to ensure their products do not end up in the hands of people younger than 21.

Juul has placed multiple ads in a local newspaper, calling for the minimum purchasing age of tobacco products to be 21. While the push could cut profits, Juul said their advocacy goes beyond their products.

Week after week, the vaping company Juul has posted multiple ads in a local paper. According to Juul, it’s a part of a $30,000,000 initiative.

“This means that we are one step closer to protecting our young people and making sure that they can continue living healthy lives.”

In Louisiana, the legal age to buy tobacco products is 18. During the legislative session a proposal to raise the age limit failed.

“They’re confusing smoking Juul with vaping, two different things.”

While some say young vapors should be more aware of the products.

“I don’t think people under the age of 21 should be able to vape unless they get educated on it.”

Others dispute those statements saying, if it’s not harmful, let them use it.

“Why are we changing the age on it, if it’s safe.”

Today the company released a statement saying, “Juul labs has pledged support to tobacco 21 policies and our teams are actively working with lawmakers and health officials wherever legislation is being considered.” Just hours later, San Francisco became the first city to ban all E-Cigarette products.

“Companies like Juul and e-cigarettes have been increasing addictions and nicotine for young people as young as our middle school students and our job and our goal is to prohibit these things that are harmful to young people so we’re excited that this passed unanimously.”

As Juul continues to post ads, spreading their message. Local vape shops say; they are already following the wave.

“One guy not too long ago got a little upset because you know grey hair and all I still asked him for his identification, but it is what it is.”