Vape pen charger blamed in SUV fire

(WDIV) – (6/30/19) An Ohio woman says a vape pen charger sparked a fire that destroyed her SUV.

It happened in Woodhaven, Michigan Thursday as Crystal Mounts and her five-year-old son sat in their parked car outside a restaurant.

Mounts says when she took the batteries out of the vape charger, sparks flew and started a fast moving fire inside the vehicle.

Mounts and her son escaped the flames, but by the time firefighters arrived, the SUV was completely engulfed.

Read more: http://bit.ly/2Nkfqkv

