Vantage Health Plan expanding Medicare Advantage plans in Arkansas for 2020

MONROE, La. (News Release) — Medicare-eligible residents in six southern Arkansas counties will have new Medicare Advantage options for 2020 coverage. Vantage Health Plan (Vantage) announced today that two of its Vantage Medicare Advantage plans will be available in Ashley, Calhoun, Chicot, Columbia, Lafayette, and Union counties. One of the plans is a $0 premium plan which includes prescription drugs and other benefits not covered by Original Medicare.

For the past several years, Vantage has created a robust provider network in Arkansas. During the 2020 Medicare Open Enrollment Period in October, brokers can sign up select Arkansas residents for Vantage Medicare Advantage plans with the same low prices and great benefits as Vantage plans in Louisiana. These plans will have an effective date of January 1.

“We are excited to offer our products to a wider population. With this expansion, we’re providing choices to residents of these six counties that didn’t exist for them before. We hope our new members in Arkansas will enjoy being part of the Vantage family. We’re looking forward to helping them get the quality, affordable healthcare they need,” said Dr. Gary Jones, President and CEO of Vantage.

Vantage’s expansion into Arkansas is the first step in a long-term strategy to bring affordable, high-quality care to the states surrounding Louisiana.

Vantage Health Plan is a Health Maintenance Organization (HMO) formed over 25 years ago by physicians who wanted to improve healthcare and help lower healthcare costs. Vantage prides itself in offering friendly, excellent customer service and high-quality healthcare products. Coverage is available to members who live or work in any of the 64 Louisiana parishes and, beginning January 1, 2020, select counties in Arkansas. For more information, please visit VantageHealthPlan.com or facebook.com/VantageHealthPlan.