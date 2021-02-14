Valentine’s Day–COVID style.

MONROE, LA (KTVE/KARD)– Yes, COVID-19 has affected nearly every facet of our lives. As each holiday and new life event passes, we are faced with experiencing a warped corona virus version of them.

Valentine’s Day is no different, especially if you are looking for new love. Licensed counselor and relationship expert Lindsay Walden says your love life does not have to die.

“COVID has complicated the dating world, but it does not have steal your happiness,” Walden says.

When navigating new relationships, Walden says modern technology makes it easier to connect with people, while we wait for the world to fully open back up again.

Though Corona Virus has thrown a wrench in traditional dating and valentine’s day celebrations, Walden also says its an opportunity to re-evaluate your core values and what you want most out of a relationship without the extra fluff that usually gets in the way.

If you are comfortable with dating apps, this is a great time to meet people online and just talk.

‘This is a time for courageous conversations to occur, healthy communication is key to successful relationships.”

No matter how new or old your relationship may be, the best gift you can give yourself and your significant other is great communication.

Happy Valentine’s Day, ARKLAMISS!