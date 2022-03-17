WATERPROOF, La. (KTVE/KARD) – The Town of Waterproof has partnered up with LaSalle Community Action along with the Louisiana Housing Corporation to bring utility assistance in water and wastewater for Waterproof citizens.

This new program in place will consist of providing financial assistance to eligible citizens that can’t afford high utility bills, including all low income families and senior citizens.

Applicants must provide income verification for the utility assistance. Once eligibility is determined by the Louisiana Housing Corporation, residents will receive credit on their current utility bill via direct deposit.

Mayor Jarrod Bottley says the process should take between two and three days.

“I care about all citizens. We are grateful for this opportunity.” Says Bottley.

The program was approved at a council meeting on Tuesday 16. Bottley says the assistance program is still in its early stages and more details will be provided when they become available.

The utility assistance comes after the Town of Waterproof received a $33,815 grant for a wastewater treatment plant by the Delta Regional Authority in the early days of March. Therefore, Mayor Bottley says a $9 sewer fee was increased.

“We are one of only three rural communities in the entire state, and the only town in the parish to receive funding.” Says Bottley.