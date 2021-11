BATON ROUGE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The USS KIDD Veterans Museum is ready to welcome ULM football fans who are visiting the Baton Rouge area this weekend for the LSU vs. ULM football matchup. The museum encourages visitors to tour the restored National Historic Landmark, a World War II destroyer, and enjoy the historic artifacts of the museum.

For more information, call 225-342-1942 or visit their website at www.usskidd.com.