UPSO: Two arrested for possession of 1 pound of suspected meth

UNION PARISH, La. (Press Release) – (12/12/19) On Tuesday, December 10th, 2019, Union Parish Sheriffs Office Narcotics Division received information on a large amount of suspected Methamphetamine being transported into Union Parish.

UPSO Deputies and Narcotics Division located the suspected vehicle on Highway 15 South near Williams Colony Road.

Authorities say a traffic stop was conducted on the 2015 Nissan Altima and the vehicle occupants, James Earl Turnbow, 39 of West Monroe and Brandi L. Evans, 29 of Monroe, was found to be in possession of approximately 1 pound of suspected methamphetamine.

Deputies say Turnbow and Evans were both transported to Union Parish Detention Center and booked on charges of Conspiracy to distribute schedule II (methamphetamine), Possession of Schedule II (Meth) with intent to distribute, and possession of drug paraphernalia.



Bond information is unknown at this time.

Stay up to date with the latest news by downloading the KTVE/KARD News App from the App Store or Google Play.