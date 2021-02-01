Upgraded vehicles coming to city of Monroe workers; Saves city a million dollars

MONROE, La (KTVE/KARD) — The City of Monroe is getting an upgrade on their fleet of trucks after revealing their vehicles are not up to speed. Now, they’re getting new city trucks for maintenance employees.

“This change has been a long time coming and we’re very excited because ultimately it is going to save us money in the long run,” said Michelle Martin, Director of Communication, Monroe City Hall.

The city says you can expect to see some 200 new work vehicles on the streets over the next few years. 50 of the older vehicles like you’ll see here, will be traded out each year until the entire fleet has been replaced. City council member, Doug Harvey says the new program will have many long term benefits.

“When were we save money and we can also turn these over at regular intervals so we don’t run through these kind of age spans again, because once you get to this stage, you’re gonna run through a higher maintenance cost go though, you know less fuel economy,” said Doug Harvey, City councilman.

“In that first year, we’re looking at saving 275 thousand dollars, so up to that amount that’s incredible for the savings, and we’re also getting better vehicles on the road out there in the city of Monroe,” said Martin.

Harvey says replacing the vechicles shows the workers that they matter to city operations.

“I’ve talked to a lot of the workers in various departments some of them have been driving that vehicle and it’s been in the deaprtmetn for over 15 years. So this is another way to show people that you care about what they do, you put them in something that they can be proud of and you hope it shows through in their work,” said Harvey.

“There are some vehicles that are extrememly old and some have holes in the botom,” said Martin.

The city says the new cars will be safer, modern, and more fuel efficient.