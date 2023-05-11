NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — It’s that time of the year — Louisiana mudbug season! From March to May, we have everything crawfish right here on WGNO.com.

Check back every Thursday afternoon for the latest crawfish prices using the WGNO Crawfish Price Index. From New Orleans to the North Shore to the West Bank and beyond, shop local and support our community partners.

As of Thursday, May 19:

Average Price (live) — $2.41 per pound

Average Price (boiled) — $4.76 per pound