UPDATE: Three Monroe residents sentenced for illegal drug trafficking

UPDATE: MONROE, La. — A trio of Monroe residents have been sentenced after they were found guilty of trafficking illegal narcotics.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District of Louisiana, Thomas Goodin, Meko Walker, and Brittany Gix have all been sentenced to 64 years in prison collectively.

Walker faces 12 years, Gix faces 10 years, and Goodin faces the 42 years in prison.

ORIGINAL: MONROE, La. (News Release) – A federal jury handed down guilty verdicts against three Monroe residents late Friday afternoon for trafficking illegal narcotics, U.S. Attorney David C. Joseph announced.

Thomas J.M. Goodin, 37, Meko R. Walker, 37, and Brittany S. Gix, 30, all of Monroe, were convicted after a four-day jury trial presided over by U.S. District Judge Terry Doughty.

All three defendants were found guilty of conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute more than 50 grams of methamphetamine. In addition, Goodin was found guilty of possession with intent to distribute more than 50 grams of methamphetamine and possession with intent to distribute more than 10 grams of phencyclidine (PCP), and Walker and Gix were found guilty of attempted possession with intent to distribute more than 50 grams of methamphetamine.

Testimony presented during the trial showed that Goodin traveled to California on October 4, 2017, and shipped approximately a pound of pure methamphetamine inside of a gift-wrapped present to Gix. Agents intercepted the package and conducted a controlled delivery of the package to Gix’s home. After Gix received the package, Walker arrived at the home to pick up the package, and left with the methamphetamine. At that point, the Metro Narcotics Unit of Ouachita Parish arrested Walker and Gix.

In a second incident, a Louisiana State Trooper pulled over Goodin’s vehicle on November 30, 2017, in West Monroe on Interstate 20 traveling eastbound bearing California license plates. After a K-9 alerted on the vehicle, the trooper searched it and found additional gift-wrapped presents containing two drink bottles filled with liquid determined to be 92.8 grams of pure PCP and a candle containing a plastic bag determined to be 343.1 grams of pure methamphetamine.

“Illegal drugs are wreaking havoc on our communities and prosecuting those responsible for selling this poison is a priority of our office,” Joseph stated. “These defendants will be spending substantial time in federal prison as a result of their crimes. I want to thank the federal, state, and local law enforcement for their hard work and exemplary teamwork in tracking these defendants and investigating this case. I also want to thank the prosecutors and staff for their work conducting this trial professionally and effectively.”

Goodin faces 25 years to life in prison, and Walker and Gix face 10 years to life in prison. The defendants also face five years of supervised release and a $10 million fine. The court set sentencing for November 6, 2019.

The DEA, Metro Narcotics Unit of Ouachita Parish, Ouachita Sheriff’s Office and Monroe Police Department investigated the case. Assistant U.S. Attorney Mike O’Mara of the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Western District of Louisiana, and Special Assistant U.S. Attorney Michelle Anderson Thompson of Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry’s Office, Criminal Division, prosecuted the case.