UPDATE: Vidalia church members left with only memories after building burns

VIDALIA, LA. (KTVE/KARD)– All that’s left of the Vidalia United Methodist Church are brick walls. Members of the congregation said just hours before they would have gotten ready for Sunday service, they were instead awoken by the smell of smoke.

“We came out of the house and the back part of it was just in flames,” Laci Darcey, a Vidalia local, said.

Darcey lives across the street from the church. She said everything within the walls turned to ash, including the history it held.

“I went to this church when I was little,” Darcey said. “My sister was baptized here. It was a great church to go to. They kept the youth active and very involved.”

Darcey said Vacation Bible School was also supposed to start this week.

“ I have a 13 year old, she was supposed to be a volunteer,” Darcey said. “You know it’s something to keep the kids occupied and keep them with faith.”

Unfortunately all of the costumes and materials also went down with the building.

“It’s very upsetting for her,” Darcey said. “Her alarm went off the next day telling her it was time to go to the church and there was nothing to go to.”

Pastor Steven McDonald’s wife, Clarisse, said with the help of the community, this isn’t something the congregation can’t overcome. In the meantime, they have one message.

“Don’t pray for us, pray with us and together we will make it with God’s help,” Clarisse McDonald said.

Pastor McDonald said there will be service this Sunday. It’ll be at the Concordia Parish Rec Center on the corner of Alabama. Service will start at 9am.