UPDATE: Skeletal remains discovered near Rayne confirmed to be those of missing man

UPDATE, 10/21, 3:51 p.m.: Skeletal remains discovered near Rayne have been identified as a missing man last seen on Aug. 3.

The Acadia Parish Coroner’s Office (APCO) confirmed that the remains are those of Deion Hollier, 30. APCO Chief Investigator Allen Breaux said the remains, discovered in August, were sent to the LSU FACES Lab and to the Louisiana State Police Crime Lab for DNA testing. Tests came back as a positive match for Hollier.

No cause of death has been determined yet, according to Breaux, though the investigation is still underway.

ORIGINAL POST: RAYNE, La. (KLFY) — The Rayne Police Department is asking the public for help locating a man who was last seen on August 3.

According to a