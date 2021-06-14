UPDATE: Shooting near Lafayette police station possibly linked to shooting on I-10 in Baton Rouge

UPDATE: 06/13 3:30 p.m. Lafayette Police have identified the people who were shot and injured and shot at but not struck in the parking lot at the police station on University Avenue.

According to Police Spokesperson Sgt. Wayne Griffin, the shooting victims have been identified as 20-year old Abram Landry, 20-year-old Cleveland Hamilton, and 20-year-old Trevis Hudson.

Three 19-year-old victims who ran for cover and were not struck have been identified as Jotrel Taylor, Cam’Ron Savoy and Jaylon Ozenne.

Griffin said the six men from Lafayette were walking near the police department after leaving an apartment complex when a passing vehicle opened fire

During the investigation, Griffin said, police were notified by deputies from the West Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office about a person being shot at on I-10 in WBR.

He said WBRSO believed that the victim in the interstate shooting was the suspect in the incident that occurred just hours before in the parking lot of the Lafayette police department.

22-year-old Artella Andrus was arrested by deputies in WBR on the Lafayette charges.

Griffin said Andrus will be transported back to Lafayette in the coming days to face the attempted murder charges.

LAFAYETTE, La (KLFY) — UPDATE, 9:17 p.m.: Police said that three victims stumbled into the parking lot of the Police Department after being shot near the corner of Tulane and Pinhook.

Officers inside heard multiple shots and helped get the victims transported to a local hospital.

Their conditions are unknown at this time.

ORIGINAL, 8:35 p.m.: Lafayette Police are investigating a triple shooting in the parking lot of the Police Department.

The extent of victims’ injuries is unknown.

This is an ongoing investigation, and we will update this story as more details are released.