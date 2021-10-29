UPDATE: One in custody after social media post causes three South La high schools to lock down Friday morning

FILE- This Aug. 9, 2017, file photo shows the Youtube, left, and Snapchat apps on a mobile device in New York. The leaders of a Senate panel have called executives from YouTube, TikTok and Snapchat to face questions on what the companies are doing to ensure young users’ safety. The hearing Tuesday, Oct. 26, 2021, comes as the panel bears down on hugely popular social media platforms and their impact on children. (AP Photo/Richard Drew, File)

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — UPDATE, 11 a.m.: Three high schools in South Louisiana were placed on lockdown Friday morning after a social media post that contained generalized threats spread to the schools. The “poster” is in custody.

Port Barre Police Chief Boudreaux said that Lafayette High, Livonia High, and Port Barre High were all placed on temporary lockdown in reference to the same post.

All three agencies worked together and shared information which concluded Lafayette High and Port Barre were not targets of the post and the lockdown was lifted.

The Snapchat post was posted by a Livonia high school student. The post indicated the target school as “LHS”. The post appears to be a generic copy snd paste type where the name of the school can be changed or edited.

The Livonia Police Department has the person who posted the message in custody.

ORIGINAL, 9:50 a.m.: Lafayette High School was locked down Friday morning after threats were spread on social media. The lockdown was lifted after an investigation into the threats showed they were intended for a school in Pointe Coupee Parish.

According to Lafayette Police Spokesperson Robin Green, LPSS placed LHS on a precautionary lockdown after the social media posts were spread among students.

The threat was apparently intended for Livonia High School in Pointe Coupee Parish, and Lafayette is not under any kind of threat. It is unclear what the threats were or if Livonia High was also locked down.

No further information is available at this time, but we will continue updating this story as more details become available.