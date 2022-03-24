MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) – On Monday, March 21, 2022, around 2:57 AM, the Lenard family were notified that three of their dogs were stolen from their property. After establishing a $5,000 reward for the dogs, the dogs were returned to the family on Thursday, March 24, 2022.

“I’m very very happy!” Says one of the owners, Mike Lenard.

“We never thought we would see this day.” Says the other owner, Connie Lenard.

“Except for this one.” Added Mike Lenard.

The Lenard family who had given up hope, reunited with their dogs after being stolen earlier this week.

“Unbelievable, we never thought we would see them again. I went to bed last night and I had actually given up hope.” Says Connie Lenard.

Three days later after the dogs were stolen and put into a pillowcase, Connie Lenard says she saw a text this morning from the previous night saying two of the dogs were outside in the driveway

“I didn’t wanna get up because I was so depressed. I didnt wanna get out of bed, and then when I turned over and saw that text, that’s when I jumped out of bed and flew out to the driveway.” Says Lenard.

“And then I saw that leopard print pillow case laying there tightened up in a knot and it wasn’t moving. It scared me because I thought they were dead. And I said ‘baby girl’!, ‘Joylee’!, and then the sack started moving around.” Says Lenard.

It was only ‘Smokey Bear’ and ‘Joylee’ inside the bag. ‘Baby girl’ was still missing.

“I just came from the shop and got a phone call, they were trying to discuss their voice, and they said ‘your dog is in the ditch’, and I said what? ‘Your dog is in the ditch.’” Explained Lenard.

Then Lenard says they decided to drop all charges, forgive whoever did this, and move forward

“I’m just glad they brought them back. They really didn’t have to bring them back, they could’ve dumped them somewhere.” Says Lenard.

“Thanks to the TV station, thanks to y’all. If they hadn’t brought them back home, I couldn’t have forgiven them.”