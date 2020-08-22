Update: Man in custody in connection with death of Jackson County woman

Photo of the suspect being brought into the Jackson County Jail

UPDATE:

NEWPORT, Ark. — A man is in custody, expected to be charged with homicide in the death of 25-year-old Sydney Sutherland.

Jackson County Sheriff David Lucas updated the public in a press conference Friday night.

At 2:00 p.m. searchers discovered the body of a female, believed to be Sydney, according to the Sheriff.

The body was found just north of Sydney’s home.

A suspect was taken into custody a short time later.

His name is not being released at this time, but the Sheriff confirms the suspect is believed to have been familiar with Sydney Sutherland.

The interview and arrest took place at Arkansas State Police Headquarters in Newport.

Prosecutor Henry Boyce will review the case and decide details regarding charge formal charges.

The Sheriff says a bond hearing and arraignment may be as soon as Monday.

Sheriff Lucas commended all the officers, agencies, and volunteers involved in the search since Wednesday, including the FBI, U.S. Marshals, Trumann police, Jonesboro police, Arkansas State Police, and others.

He emphasized the investigation is still ongoing, and that a lot of details cannot be released at this time.

Her body has been sent to the Arkansas Crime Lab as a part of the investigation.

Original Story:

JACKSON COUNTY, Ark. (KARK/KLRT) — The Jackson County Sheriff’s Department along with others, has been searching for Sydney Sutherland, 25 since Wednesday, August 19 after she went missing. She was last seen jogging in the area of State Highway 18 between Newport and Grubbs around 2:30 p.m on Wednesday.

According to Jackson County Sheriff David Lucas, they searched the area until 2 a.m. on Thursday, then resumed the search around 7:30 a.m.

On Friday, August 21, authorities with the Jackson County Sheriff’s Department confirmed they found Sutherland’s body.

Sheriff Lucas says US Marshals, FBI, Tuckerman police, Newport police, Jonesboro police, Arkansas State Police, and many more people helped during the search.

Lucas also stated on Thursday that a UPS driver saw Sutherland jogging in the area of Jackson County Road 41.

According to Lucas, Sutherland lives on Highway 18 between Newport and Grubbs and often takes a walk or jogs.

The sheriff says Sutherland lives with her boyfriend and there are no indication of any issues.

Investigators have also spoken with other family members.

According to investigators, Sutherland did have her phone and her Apple Watch with her. Her phone was later found on Thursday, August 20. The sheriff did say AT&T received pings from her phone in that area.

This is an ongoing investigation. If you have any information regarding this case you are asked to call the police.