UPDATE: Local law enforcement officer arrested after double homicide at Van Mark Apartments

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On October 31st, Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office received several calls to 3980 old Sterlington Road at the Van Mark apartment complex.

Blake Bardwell told dispatchers to send a crime scene investigation unit because a crime had occurred. The second call was from a friend of Bardwell who told dispatchers Bardwell told him he shot his wife and child. Upon arrival, Ouachita Parish Sheriff discovered Bardwell outside of the apartment complex.

Deputies then discovered Bardwell’s wife and 8-month-old daughter deceased, lying in a larger pool of blood inside of the apartment. According to next door neighbors, who didn’t want to go on camera, they say they heard a total of five shots inside the apartment early Friday morning. Then, they say they saw Bardwell leave later that day, but they didn’t think anything happened because he was a law enforcement officer. Neighbors say they didn’t see Bardwell return to the apartment until Sunday afternoon. They believe the family had been deceased inside of the apartment for at least two days already. Neighbors also tell me now they are concerned.

Bardwell was originally booked in Ouachita Correctional Center where he was currently employed but has since then been moved to Lincoln Parish Correctional Center for safety. Blake has been charged with two counts of second degree murder without bond.