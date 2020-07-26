UPDATE: Lawyers in excessive force case respond to MPD press release

MONROE, LA (7/25/20)– “They thought I was nobody,” said Timothy Williams.

Friday, a response from the Monroe Police Department and the City of Monroe, involving the alleged beating of timothy Williams.

“We do not want it to be swept under the rug. We do not want a mere slap on the wrist just because these were officers that committed these crimes,” said Donecia Banks-Miley, Lead Counsel for Timothy Williams.

In this statement, officials say they are conducting a criminal investigation based on a review of the body cam footage. So far, five Monroe Police Officers were placed on administrative leave and an arrest warrant was put out for one of the arresting officers. Though this is a step in the right direction, lead counsel, Donecia Banks-Miley, says more needs to be done.





“All we know was there was an arrest warrant issued, there was not an arrest. We also know some of the officers were placed on administrative leave…that is not enough,” said Banks-Miley.

Questions still remain. This counsel wants to know why Williams was placed in isolation in the rubber room for hours once booked at Ouachita Correctional Center.

“We’re demanding answers for that. We are demanding to know why some of his medication was held from him, why he was not able to make the initial phone call,” said Banks-Miley.

Mayor Friday Ellis released a statement saying they’re taking this incident very seriously and those who break the law will be held accountable. However, Williams lawyers worry the officers on administrative leave might get off the hook.

“Alot of times officers are able to appeal their cases to the civil service board and they are reinstated and they are not held accountable for their actions. That’s another reason we have to keep this case in the public eye,” said Kristen B. Pleasant, Co-counsel for Timothy Williams.

They are asking for a clearer timeline of when the body cam footage will be released. They believe it will prove Williams’ innocence and will show what really happened.

“No one is above the law. That is the whole reason body cam footage is there so it is what it is,” said Pleasant.

Williams’ counsel says the public is entitled to see that body cam footage. They’re also asking for the officers who didn’t help or report what happened to be held accountable as well. This investigation is ongoing–we will keep you updated as the details develop.