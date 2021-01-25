UPDATE: Investigation continues into homicide involving 13-year-old Monroe girl

MONROE, LA (KTVE/KARD) As of Monday, there are still remains many more questions than answers regarding what exactly happened at this home in south Monroe. Over the weekend, a shooting took place, which claimed the life of a 13 year old Monroe girl. Emotions in the air have been somber and still very much fresh, as family and neighbors have been stopping by the house to pay their respects to the little girl, as well as get around the idea of her loss.

To recap, the Monroe Police Department was called out to the 1700 block of south 6th street on Friday night to respond to this shooting. The teenager involved was taken to a local hospital, where she died as a result of her wounds. Now as far as any updated from Monroe Police, they say it still continues to be an ongoing investigation, but they are following a number of leads, and they are developing new leads. And they want residents to know that all assets of the Monroe Police Department are on this case until they solve it .

Now if anybody in the community knows anything about this case, they are urged to call the Monroe Police Department at Crime Stoppers: (318) 329-2600. And information that leads to an arrest will lead to a $2,000 reward, and we’ll continue to keep you updated online and on air.