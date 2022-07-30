UPDATE:

HOLMES COUNTY, Fla. (WDHN) — A Bonifay woman has been charged with murder in the deaths of a couple who went missing in Dothan in early July.

According to the Holmes County Sheriff’s Office, Sheena Marie Thurman, 35, of Bonifay is facing one count of murder in Holmes County and one count in Dothan for the deaths of Shauna Terry and her boyfriend Damien Bell.

Bell and Terry were last seen together on July 8th leaving a Dothan motel at 3145 Montgomery Highway in Dothan — the Dothan Police Department received the missing report three days later.

On July 28th, Holmes County Sheriff’s Office received information from DPD that prompted them to search private property on Long Round Bay Road in Bonifay.

The Bay County Sheriff’s Office cadaver dogs and multiple law enforcement agencies found human remains buried on a portion of the property believed to be Bell and Terry — the bodies are being examined by the Florida medical examiner’s office.

On July 29th, Friday, Dothan Police Department executed a search warrant in the 600 block of Dutch street suspecting one of the murders may have taken place there.

Thurman is in the Houston County Jail and is expected to be extradited to Holmes County. Other persons of interest were taken into custody Friday night in Dothan.

Holmes County Sheriff’s Office and DPD say the investigation is ongoing and more arrests are forthcoming.

ORIGINAL:

HOLMES COUNTY, Fla. (WDHN) — The Dothan Police Department and the Holmes County Sheriff’s Office are investigating an apparent double murder.

Two bodies were recovered in Holmes County, Florida, off Long Round Bay Road Friday. At least one of the two people who died is believed to be from Dothan.

According to Holmes County Sheriff, John Tate, and RSN-Rickey Stokes News, they have four people detained and in custody.

The Dothan Police SWAT Team surrounded a residence on Dutch Street in Dothan, where three people of interest were taken into custody.

(Courtesy of Rickey Stokes New)

(Courtesy of Rickey Stokes New)

This is an ongoing investigation, WDHN will keep you updated with the latest.