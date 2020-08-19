Upcoming events in West Monroe

WEST MONROE, LA (KTVE/KARD)– West Monroe Mayor Staci Mitchell tells about several projects and upcoming events happening in the city. In this week’s Mayor’s Minute, she discusses West Monroe’s part in Governor Edwards’ Watershed Initiative, the Love Local Music Festival that kicks off on October 3rd, the Mayor’s Youth Council and more.

If you’re interested in getting in contact with the mayor about what we discussed this week, or if you know a West Monroe student who’s interested in the Mayor’s Youth Council, you can call (318)-396-2600 or e-mail mayorsoffice@westmonroe.la.gov.