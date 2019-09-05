UP FOR VOTE: New alcohol license for Monroe breweries

MONROE, LA (09/05/19)–Monroe could finally be on the same playing field as everyone else in the state when it comes to brewery laws. Currently, breweries like the Flying Tiger can only operate under the ordinance that classifies it as a restaurant or bar, but the flying tiger is neither.



Monroe city council will be voting for adoption of a new alcohol license for breweries. This would allow the Flying Tiger to provide family friendly services. A person under the age of 18 could come into the brewery with a legal guardian who is over the age of 21.



“To have people come in and who are at different age groups would really open up what they could do for the area and for tourist that are coming,” said Sheila Snow, West Monroe/ Monroe Visitors Bureau.



However there would still be some limits. Monday through Saturday, people under the age of 18 can enter the brewery from 8 A.M. to 8 P.M.

On Sunday it’s 12 P.M. to 8 P.M. Letting the brewery and customers still have an adult only time.



“We are a brewery, we’re not a bar and I do think family friendly is the correct option,” said Robert Brewer, Co-owner of Flying Tiger.



With Monroe being the only city in Louisiana that doesn’t have this law, many tourist have been turned away because of their children.



“we have had to turn tourist away in the past who have showed up with their kids, who are use to going to breweries and visiting them with their children,” said Brewer



The Visitors Bureau says it would help not only local families to get out into the community but attract tourists as well.



“They have a great outdoor space that’s perfect for families. I think it will allow them to do some good general things for visitors but also host some really cool events there,” said Snow.



When events were being held in the past, kids couldn’t even come in to use the restroom. However, change is coming as Flying Tiger could add inflatables, face painting and other kid activities when hosting an event.



“We’ll be able to have them come in and be apart of the experience and not be relegated outside,” said Brewer.



In addition, this could attract other businesses to downtown Monroe. The Flying Tiger says they really appreciate City Council, Attorney’s and the Mayor who have supported this. The ordinance will be up for final adoption at the next meeting, August 24th.