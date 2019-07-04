Unrestrained man killed in single-vehicle crash near West Ouachita High School, driver injured

(7/4/19) WEST MONROE, La. — A single vehicle crash has claimed the life of one West Monroe man and injured another.

According to Louisiana State Police, the fatal crash happened on Louisiana Highway 151 just north of Louisiana Highway 546 at approximately 11:40 p.m. on July 3, 2019.

State Police say that the driver of a 2009 Chevrolet Silverado, 18-year-old Casey Holifield of West Monroe, was heading north on Highway 151 when the vehicle ran off of the road before rolling over several times.

18-year-old Nathan Snyder of West Monroe, who was not wearing a seatbelt, was ejected from the vehicle and later pronounced dead at the scene.

Holifield was taken to the hospital with moderate injuries.

A toxicology sample has been taken and submitted for analysis. State Police say that the crash remains under investigation and charges are pending.

