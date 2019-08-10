Unrestrained Georgia man killed in crash, high speed a factor

RAPIDES PARISH, La. – (8/10/19) Last night, a single vehicle crash killed a man from Atlanta, GA who was not wearing a seat belt. He was ejected during the crash and excessive speed is considered a factor.

The crash occurred around 9:40 p.m., on LA Hwy 496 at Vandersyphen Lane. The crash involved a 2019 Toyota Camry, driven by 28-year-old Jarvis K. Jones. Initially, the Toyota was on MacArthur Drive service road at Browns Bend Road when a Trooper observed Jones commit a traffic violation. The vehicle turned westbound on LA Hwy 496 and rapidly accelerated. As the Trooper was attempting to get closer to the Toyota, with the intent to stop the vehicle, he observed the headlights going off and on and observed it traveling at a high rate of speed. Jones lost control of the vehicle and exited the right side of the roadway. After exiting the roadway, the vehicle collided with a utility pole and overturned.

Jones was pronounced dead. Routine toxicology tests are pending. The crash remains under investigation.

While not all crashes are survivable, seat belts can greatly decrease the occupant’s chance of death and will greatly reduce the extent of injury. Speeding reduces a driver’s ability to steer safely around curves or objects in the roadway, extends the distance necessary to stop a vehicle, and increases the distance a vehicle travels while the driver reacts to a situation. Speeding and other aggressive driving behaviors are among the leading causes of highway crashes and fatalities.

Troop E Troopers have investigated 30 fatal crashes in 2019, resulting in 34 fatalities.