Unrestrained Driver Dies in Richland Parish Crash

Delhi, La (03-21-2020) – Yesterday, March 20, 2020, just after 5:30 p.m., Troopers from Louisiana State Police Troop F began investigating a single-vehicle, fatal crash just west of Delhi on US Hwy 80.

The initial investigation by State Police revealed the crash occurred as a 2011 Chevrolet Camaro, driven by 21-year-old Shemar L. Young of Rayville, was traveling westbound on US Hwy 80. For reasons still under investigation, the Camaro crossed the center line, traveled across the left side of the road, and struck a large tree.

Young, who was unrestrained, was taken to a local hospital for his injuries. Young succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead today. Two passengers inside the Camaro, who were also unrestrained, received injuries and were taken to local hospitals.

A toxicology sample was obtained and will be submitted for analysis. This crash remains under investigation.

The majority of motorists who die in crashes are not wearing a seat belt. Despite this fact, some people still choose not to take the 3 seconds needed to buckle a seat belt. Louisiana law requires motorists to wear a seat belt in every seating position, front seat and back seat, day and night. Wearing a seat belt is the single most effective thing vehicle occupants can do to minimize the risk of injury in the event of a crash. Please be a responsible driver, obey speed limits, drive sober, buckle up, and avoid distractions at all times.

In 2020, Troop F has investigated 14 fatal crashes resulting in 15 deaths.

Stay up to date with the latest news by downloading the KTVE/KARD News App from the App Store or Google Play.