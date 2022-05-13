MONROE, La (KTVE/KARD) – The big screen coming alive here in Monroe as “Unknown Strangers” is set to premiere on Friday. The show’s director and writer saying the local community supporting the movie, made the final product that much sweeter.

“”It’s a wonderful feeling to have my first written and directed by film right here at Strauss. I love this place I always have, and I think it’s very fitting. I’m glad they allowed us to do it. Rock 106 is sponsoring us. I’ve been very fortunate that Monroe as a whole is coming together to support local independent film,” said writer and director Chris Pinkston.

Pinkston added that researching cannibals for the plot of the movie, can get you in hot water with authorities.

“I did a lot of cannibal research just to write it. I wanted to make sure nobody’s ever done something like this before. I was correct. It hasn’t been done before. But that also led to another problem of ending up on a watch list.”

The movie is set to premiere at the Strauss Theater in Monroe at seven o’clock on Friday night.