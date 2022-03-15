MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — According to the University of Louisiana at Monroe, On Wednesday, March 16, 2022, the Women’s Symposium will partner with the ULM Alumni Association to host the 6th Annual Women’s Symposium from Noon until 5 p.m., at the Bayou Pointe Event Center.

The school reported that the Women’s Symposium highlights women who make the Northeast Louisiana community stronger. The event is apart of ULM’s celebration of Woman’s History Month, and the Women’s Symposium will feature discussions about issues women face every day in a panelist/moderator format. Three main discussion tracks, covering nine essential women’s issues, are on the agenda: Personal Growth, Professional Development, and Cultural Awareness.

The symposium is open to everyone. Admission is free for ULM students with ID, ULM faculty, staff, and active alumni tickets are $25, and community members tickets are $40.

To register, visit Women’s Symposium 2022 – University of Louisiana Monroe Alumni Association.

The keynote speaker is Leslie Durham, the Alternate Federal Co-Chairwoman for the Delta Regional Authority, appointed by President Joe Biden. Born and reared in Tensas Parish, since January 2016, Durham has served as Gov. John Bel Edwards’s DRA Designee. Edwards appointed Durham to serve on the following: Broadband for Everyone in Louisiana Commission, chairperson, Rural Water Infrastructure Committee, chairperson, Rural Revitalization Commission, 4.9 GHz Spectrum Task Force, Jobs for American Graduates Louisiana Board of Directors, and Delta Agriculture Research and Sustainability District.

During the symposium, there will be an awards ceremony. The 2022 award and scholarship winners include:

Legacy Award – Dr. Gwenn Jackson

Lisa Miller Distinguished Leader Award – Ashley Hubenthal

Kristin Chandler Rising Professional Award – Maggie Generoso

Vanguard Award – Monroe Mayor Friday Ellis

Emerging Student Leader Scholarship – Brook Little

Empowering Student Leader Scholarship – Anna Grigsby

For more information, contact Leigh Hersey, Ph.D., Women’s Symposium chair, at hersey@ulm.edu.