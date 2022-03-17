MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — According to the University of Louisiana at Monroe, the university released details for their Launch with ‘Ace in Space’ for ULM’s Annual Spring Fever Week. The university reported that “Ace in Space” starts on Monday, March 21, with a free lunch, henna tattoos, and a selfie booth from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. at Bayou Park.

The university stated the week concludes with the National Pan-Hellenic Council (NPHC) Greek step show on Friday, March 25, at 7 p.m. at Malone Stadium. According to the university, all events are free and open to ULM students, faculty, and staff, except for the step show with tickets available on Eventbrite with prices ranging from 15 to 20 dollars.

The university reported that Ace in Space T-shirts will be for sale on Monday through Thursday from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. at Bayou Park, with prices range from 12 to 15 dollars. According to Joel Sinclair, the coordinator of Student Activities for the Office of Student Engagement, this year’s theme, ‘Ace in Space’, is saturated throughout many giveaways and attractions.

According to the university, Spring Fever Week is a ULM favorite with traditional activities like the annual crawfish boil on Tuesday and oozeball on Friday. ULM’s Office of Student Engagement hosts the week and ULM’s Campus Activities Board sponsored it.

Sinclair said Student Engagement recognizes Spring Fever Week’s impact on the campus.

“Spring Fever Week provides students, faculty, and staff with a reason to go about campus and engage with our student groups and make some memories as we move closer to the end of the school year,” Sinclair said.

For regular updates on Spring Fever Week, check out Campus Activities Board’s Facebook, Instagram, or Snapchat @ULMCAB20.

The university shared the following list with details for Ace in Space Spring Fever Week

Monday, March 21

● 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. CAB lunch social at Bayou Park

● 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. T-shirt sales, Southern Exposure selfie booth, and Nepalese Student Association henna tattoos and cultural table at Bayou Park

● 11:30 a.m. Warhawk style show at Bayou Park

● 7 p.m. Burgers on the Bayou at Bayou Park

● 7:30 p.m. until 10 p.m. Glow in the dark golf at Bayou Park

Tuesday, March 22

● 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. Chi Alpha lunch social at Bayou Park

● 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. T-shirt sales, mobile escape room, spray-can art, and NSA henna tattoos at Bayou Park

● 2 p.m. until 3:30 p.m. Elevator pitch competition at The Hangar

● 6 p.m. Free crawfish boil at ULM Baseball Field

Wednesday, March 23

● 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. SGA lunch social at Bayou Park

● 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. T-shirt sales and caricatures at Bayou Park

● 11 a.m. until 3 p.m. Velcro wall and 95′ obstacle course at Bayou Park

● 12:30 p.m. until 1:45 p.m. Career fair employer panel at The Hangar

● 7 p.m. until 10 p.m. Silent disco at The Hangar

Thursday, March 24

● 11 a.m. Whataburger giveaway at Bayou Park

● 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. 31 Ambassadors lunch social at Bayou Park

● 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. T-shirt sales at Bayou Park

● 11 a.m. until 3 p.m. Custom street signs at Bayou Park

● Noon until 3 p.m. Full-time and Internship job fair at The Hangar

Friday, March 25

● 10 a.m. Oozeball at University Park Green Lot

● 7 p.m. NPHC Greek Step Show at Malone Stadium