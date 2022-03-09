MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The University of Louisiana at Monroe Catholic Campus Ministry is holding its 20th Annual Lenten Fish Fry on Fridays during Lent. The organization started the fish fry last Friday, and it will continue throughout the Lenten season until Friday, April 8, 2022.

The fish fry takes place at the grounds of the Catholic Campus Ministry at ULM. The organization chose a drive-through method to serve plates because of COVID-19 restrictions. The dinners contain three catfish fillets, French fries, coleslaw, and hush puppies.

According to the organization, people that have tasted their fish say it is the best-fried fish in town. The individual tickets are 12 dollars and 65 dollars for season tickets. They said it is not too late to purchase season tickets because you can double up on the fish one week.

The fundraiser supports the ULM Catholic Campus Ministries that affords young college students a place to worship, have fellowship, and study every day. The organization said the Catholic Campus Ministry might close without a successful fish fry.

Their goal is 65,000 dollars, and so far, they’ve reached about one-third of the goal. To purchase a ticket, call (318)-343-4897, visit the website www.ulmccm.org to buy online, or purchase in-person at the center.