University in New Jersey faces criticism after spike of suicides

Glassboro, New Jersey (CNN) (12/09/19)— Rowan University in southern New Jersey is grappling with grief after a recent rash of suicides has claimed three students this semester alone.

The most recent of the three happened the day after Thanksgiving, sparking outrage on social media, with students and alumni criticizing the school for not doing more for students with mental health issues.

In a statement posted online, Rowan University President Ali Houshmand stated that the university has tripled its number of counselors in the last six years, and is looking to hire three more professionals.

Houshmand also claimed the university’s current roster of 15 counselors is on the high end of the national standard, with one counselor for every 1,000 to 1,500 students.

Though the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention does not track suicide rates at individual colleges, they do show a big increase in suicide in Americans aged 15-24 since the year 2000.

For free and confidential support, 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255.

Stay up to date with the latest news by downloading the KTVE/KARD News App from the App Store or Google Play.