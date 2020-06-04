‘Unity our Community’ protest, march to Shreveport police headquarters set to begin at 1 p.m.

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Another protest is planned for Thursday afternoon in Shreveport, this time with a march from Government Plaza downtown to Shreveport Police Headquarters that will include an eight-minute demonstration evoking the treatment of George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis police in the moments leading up to his death.

Love Shreveport-Bossier says the “Unity In Our Community” protest will be a “PEACEFUL protest against the racist injustices and police brutality that plague America.”

Once the protesters arrive at the police department, they plan to lie face down on the sidewalks with their hands behind their backs for eight minutes while chanting, “I CAN’T BREATHE.”

Those participating have been reminded to practices physical distancing and wear masks, as concerns about the spread of the coronavirus during protests amid a pandemic remain.

Guest speakers are set to address police and community relations, brutality and discrimination, violent crime in the city, police body cams, and unity in the community.

