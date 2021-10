MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Thursday, October 21, 2021, the United Way of Northeast Louisiana’s Young Leaders UNITED will host the “Out for Blood” community blood drive in Monroe, La. The event will be organized by Young Leaders UNITED and Lifeshare Blood Center and it will be held from Noon to 6 PM in the United Way of Northeast Louisiana parking lot.

To register, please visit https://uwnela.com/monroeblooddrive.